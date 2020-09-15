What defines or makes a space? With no fixed answer to this question, the exhibition Making Spaces navigates concepts of space, place and site through personal-collective experiences, in order to reflect on how we make spaces and the narratives that emerge. The group exhibition features textile, mixed media and architectural installations by emerging artists Ana Luisa Bernárdez Notz, denirée Isabel, Michelle Peraza, Camila Salcedo and Aline Setton. Oct 1-Nov 28.

Open by appointment only on Fridays from noon to 6 pm and 11am to 5 pm on Saturday. The use of a mask will be required to enter the gallery.