Making The Dog Laugh' Writing Intensive
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Can you tell a good story but don't know how to write it? Second City veteran and CBC Debaters comic, Deb Kimmett delivers one of the best master lasses ever. She will unlock your creative blocks and learn the rules of the road to help make your creative writing funny. Its safe, fun. Good for all levels of writers. 2 spots left. Noon-5 pm. $179.
