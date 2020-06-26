Malcolm X and the Fight Against Racism

Mohammad Ali Aumeer, the Socialist Vocalist will lead this discussion. 55 years after his murder, Malcolm X still inspires those who seek an end to the horrors of racism and the system that produces it. In the midst of today's unprecedented uprising against racism and police brutality, what can we learn from this powerful and uncompromising leader whose ideas laid the groundwork for generations of activists. Organized by Toronto East International Socialists. Join us for this online discussion. 7 pm. Free. Contact reports@socialist.ca for Zoom information.