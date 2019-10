MAMESHIBA 幼獣マメシバ (2009, Toru Kamei, 109 MIN) – A reclusive man ventures out of his home to look for his mother with the help of a miniature Shiba-Inu. Japanese w/ English subtitles. 6:30 pm. Free.

