The Civic Light-Opera Co. presents the musical by Mitch Leigh, Joe Darion and Dale Wasserman, inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterpiece, Don Quixote. Opens Jun 5 and runs to Jun 16, Wed 7 pm, Thu-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm. $28.

