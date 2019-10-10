Developed by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, this exhibition explores Nelson Mandela’s fight for justice and human dignity in South Africa through imagery, soundscape, digital media and objects. Oct 10-Jan 7, opening 1 pm Oct 10. $10, stu $5.

Exhibition hours Tue-Wed 1-6 pm, Thu-Sun 10 am- 6 pm. The exhibition will be closed December 24-25, 2019; and January 1, 2020.

Benefit performance featuring The Kingdom Choir: November 5 at 8 pm. Tickets that include dinner and post-concert reception from $500 and up (call 416-368-6161 ext 7217). Proceeds support the presentation and accessibility of the Mandela: Struggle For Freedom exhibit.

The Kingdom Choir concerts Nov 5 & 6 at 7:30 from $45-$65 (more info & tickets).