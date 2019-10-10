Mandela: Struggle For Freedom

to Google Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00

Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8

Developed by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, this exhibition explores Nelson Mandela’s fight for justice and human dignity in South Africa through imagery, soundscape, digital media and objects. Oct 10-Jan 7, opening 1 pm Oct 10. $10, stu $5.

Exhibition hours Tue-Wed 1-6 pm, Thu-Sun 10 am- 6 pm. The exhibition will be closed December  24-25, 2019; and January 1, 2020.

Benefit performance featuring The Kingdom Choir: November 5 at 8 pm. Tickets that include dinner and post-concert reception from $500 and up (call 416-368-6161 ext 7217). Proceeds support the presentation and accessibility of the Mandela: Struggle For Freedom exhibit.

The Kingdom Choir concerts Nov 5 & 6 at 7:30 from $45-$65 (more info & tickets).

Info

Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mandela: Struggle For Freedom - 2019-10-10 00:00:00