Mandy's Music & Madness Show

Mandy Goodhandy presents hilarious banter and a variety of songs. Singers: Ben Anthony Lavoz, Michael Pihach, John Amato, Sebastian Ellis and cameo appearances by Arlene Cohen & Darryl Palmer. Accompanied by: Stu Harrison (piano), Ross MacIntyre (bass), John MacMurchy (sax), Leslie Huyler (percussion). 9 pm-1 am. Free. Pwyc. To make reservations for dinner or shows: Call 416-792-7725 or text 416-706-4237.

120 Diner 120 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2G8 View Map

Pride
Free, Partner, Queer
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

416-792-7725

