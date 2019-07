Group show featuring works by Audrey Yip, Chelsea Ryan, Brendan Bradley, Deanna Restivo, Heather Riley, Ryan Manahan, Sabrina Bilic and Mira Szuberwood. Manifestation consists of work that explores contemporary representations of the human body through a variety of mediums. Aug 6-10, reception 5-7 pm Aug 8. Free.

www.redheadgallery.org/manifestation