NOW MagazineAll EventsManifesto 14: Livestream Edition

Manifesto 14: Livestream Edition

29
Aug

Manifesto 14: Livestream Edition

by
 
224 people viewed this event.

Manifesto Canada and Manifesto Jamaica 10 year anniversary event with a 12-hour live stream concert with Koffee, TOBi, Lu Kala, Dijah SB and others. Noon-midnight. RSVP.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-29 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.