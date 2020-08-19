Manuel Mathieu, Howie Tsui, and Nathan Eugene Carson

NOW MagazineAll EventsManuel Mathieu, Howie Tsui, and Nathan Eugene Carson

Three new exhibitions for the fall season that each explore individual and collective histories to consider the political dynamics of place – and identity-making. Sept 26-Jan 3, 2021. Free.

 

2020-09-26 to
The Power Plant
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art
 
 

The Power Plant

