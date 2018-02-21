Peggy Baker Dance Projects presents live performances by a company of dancers and musicians. Peggy Baker performs the world premiere of unmoored, choreographed by Sarah Chase, alongside three landmark Baker solos, created over a span of 15 years. Opens Feb 21 and runs to Feb 25, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 3 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $22; Sat matinee pwyc at the door.

peggybakerdance.com/map-by-years