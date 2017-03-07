Mapping Safe Crip Spaces

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Interactive workshop with activist/artist Maayan Ziv, moderated by Dr. Eliza Chandler. 7-9:30 pm. Free. 

Ryerson Transmedia Zone, 2nd floor, 80 Gould. This event is free and wheelchair accessible. 

For more information, or if you have accessibility needs, email: thestudioformediaactivism@gmail.com

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Free
