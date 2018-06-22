Marché des Possibles
5635 rue St-Dominique 5635 rue St-Dominique, Toronto, Ontario
Marché des Possibles is a public open-air space featuring a free and diversified socio-cultural programming that includes musical performances, screenings of films and activities for children. On the premises, you will also find a bar and a biergarten, a market with artists and artisan creations, as well as delicious food provided by local chefs and pop-up restaurants. Every weekend from June 22 to July 29, 2018!
5635 rue St-Dominique 5635 rue St-Dominique, Toronto, Ontario
