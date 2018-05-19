March Against Monsanto Toronto

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario

On Saturday, Torontonians will join millions around the world to MARCH AGAINST MONSANTO in protest of the chemical company's monopolization of seeds and agriculture, and the widespread use of its cancer-linked glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup. Rally in Queen's Park at 11 am, followed by march to Old City Hall. More info: facebook.com/events/209598539634896

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario
