March Against Monsanto Toronto
On Saturday, Torontonians will join millions around the world to MARCH AGAINST MONSANTO in protest of the chemical company's monopolization of seeds and agriculture, and the widespread use of its cancer-linked glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup. Rally in Queen's Park at 11 am, followed by march to Old City Hall. More info: facebook.com/events/209598539634896
Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events