March Break At The AGO
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
The Art Gallery of Ontario dishes up nine straight days of interactive and imaginative activities for March Break Taking over Walker Court, the AGO’s artists-in-residence, Natalie Ferguson and Toby Gillies, present Secret Ingredient, an art making smorgasbord celebrating the foods we love. Mar 9-17, see website for details. Free-$19.50.
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
