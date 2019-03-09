March Break At The AGO

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

The Art Gallery of Ontario dishes up nine straight days of interactive and imaginative activities for March Break Taking over Walker Court, the AGO’s artists-in-residence, Natalie Ferguson and Toby Gillies, present Secret Ingredient, an art making smorgasbord celebrating the foods we love. Mar 9-17, see website for details. Free-$19.50.

Info

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
March Break
Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-979-6648
