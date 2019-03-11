March Break At The Legislative Assembly Of Ontario

Free interactive program at Ontario's Legislative Assembly. Children aged 6 to 10 are invited to dress-up, debate and participate in crafts in this educational tour of Ontario's parliament. Morning programs from 10 am-noon, afternoon programs from 2-4 pm for the week of March 11-15, 2019. Free, but pre-registration required. Please email tourbookings@ola.org or call 416-325-0061 to register.

