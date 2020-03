Exhibitions, films, demonstrations and live shows for every interest and age. Magic show with Jay Sankey, gaming showcase, papermaking demo, IMAX films and more. Mar 14-22, Sun-Fri 10 am-6 pm, Sat 10 am-7 pm. Included w/ admission: $13-$28, child 2 & under free.

ontariosciencecentre.ca/MarchBreak