March Break: Red Cross Baby Sitting Course

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Babysitting class for students 11–15 years of age who want to learn how to babysit infants and young children. Course covers: diapering, feeding, activities, emergencies, basic first aid, and more. 9 am-5 pm. $60.00 (includes all taxes, textbook, card of completion and other materials) Auditorium. Pre-register. citycpr.com/courses/babysitting-course-torontotorontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT304745&R=EVT304745

Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Community Events
