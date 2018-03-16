March Break: Red Cross Baby Sitting Course
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Babysitting class for students 11–15 years of age who want to learn how to babysit infants and young children. Course covers: diapering, feeding, activities, emergencies, basic first aid, and more. 9 am-5 pm. $60.00 (includes all taxes, textbook, card of completion and other materials) Auditorium. Pre-register. citycpr.com/courses/babysitting-course-toronto, torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT304745&R=EVT304745
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
