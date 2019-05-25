March for LRT to Malvern
Malvern Town Centre 31 Tapscott, Scarborough, Ontario M1B 4Y7
Community march for better public transit in Malvern and Eastern Scarborough. Marching from Malvern Town Centre to MPP Vijay Thanigasalam's office along the Eglinton East LRT route to demand:
Put the Eglinton East & Sheppard East LRTs back on the map (and keep them public with TTC).
Stop the provincial government's TTC takeover and upload. Stop the province's $1.1 billion cuts to TTC funding. 2 pm. Free. All ages.
Info
Malvern Town Centre 31 Tapscott, Scarborough, Ontario M1B 4Y7 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events