Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory

Google Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00

Jam Factory T.O. 2 Matilda, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1L9

First anniversary of the Jam 2.0: Join us to laud the first year of this new era of raucous & rustic revelry at Jam Factory T.O as we celebrate in true New Orleans style.

Live NOLA-style jazz by Caitlin Wellman and The Fat Tuesdays, vintage swing dance demo plus beads, masks, feathers and frivolity at this party in the historic venue. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. $20, adv $15.

facebook.com/events/157904378091091

Info
Jam Factory T.O. 2 Matilda, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1L9 View Map
Partner
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory - 2018-02-13 19:30:00