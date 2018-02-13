Mardi Gras At The Jam Factory

First anniversary of the Jam 2.0: Join us to laud the first year of this new era of raucous & rustic revelry at Jam Factory T.O as we celebrate in true New Orleans style.

Live NOLA-style jazz by Caitlin Wellman and The Fat Tuesdays, vintage swing dance demo plus beads, masks, feathers and frivolity at this party in the historic venue. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. $20, adv $15.

facebook.com/events/157904378091091