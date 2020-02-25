Mariagusta Lazzari
Istituto Italiano di Cultura 496 Huron, Toronto, Ontario
The Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Toronto will host Mariagusta Lazzari, Director of the Querini Stampalia Foundation, located in Venice. She will be talking about the Foundation and its activities. The presentation will begin with the screening of a documentary by filmmaker Francesca Molteni. 6:30 pm. Free.
See website for more details: iictoronto.esteri.it
Info
Istituto Italiano di Cultura 496 Huron, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events