Goethe Films Screening of Marianne And Juliane, (Germany 1981, 106 min), directed by Margarethe von Trotta. Marianne and Juliane are sisters growing up in West Germany in the 1950s. During the 1960s, both women fight for social change. When Marianne dies suddenly in a high-security jail, Juliane dedicates herself to uncovering the true circumstances of her sister’s death. A story of political resistance and personal loss. 6:30 pm. $10.