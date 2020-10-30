Marie Rioux

Temps suspendu / Suspended times painting exhibition. Nov 6-28, reception 5-8 pm Nov 6. Artist in attendance. RSVP for opening here. 416-260-2220, abbozzogallery.com.

Inspired by her surroundings and North American geographies, Rioux paints vast monochramatic landscapes often interrupted by informal figures and subtle, fluorescent highlights. The work is a contemplation on the space she occupies within and without where “a multitude of people encountered in the metro and in streets and park inhabit my work, confronting the silence of my immense bygone lands. The anonymous ‘Others’, heterogeneous, indifferent people share the same place as me.”

