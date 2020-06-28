Mariposa Virtual Stage

Online concert series with Episode 1, a 20-minute video, paying homage to folk legend and Mariposa veteran Gordon Lightfoot. Audiences will get the opportunity to listen to an unreleased recording of Lightfoot’s 1964 Mariposa performance of Early Morning Rain. The second part of Episode 1 features Canadian acoustic-folk duo Dala paying tribute to the folk legend by performing their rendition of If You Could Read My Mind. 8 pm. Free. facebook.com/MariposaFolkFestivalOfficial