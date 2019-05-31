Mark Craig

Focus Mindspace 49 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Y9

The opening night reception for an art exhibition by local Toronto painter Mark Craig will feature collaborative collage-making by the guests. All materials will be supplied. Mark's painting is based on collage, and he will use the resulting work as inspiration for a new painting that will be hung in the gallery two weeks later. Because the gallery doubles as a meditation studio, no shoes may be worn inside. 6:30-9:30 pm May 31. Free.

