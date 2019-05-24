Mark Dion: The Life Of A Dead Tree

Artist Mark Dion brings a massive, fully grown, deceased tree, along with its inhabitants, into MOCA’s exhibition hall. Visitors can observe and participate in a kind-of autopsy of the tree that will unfold over the course of a two-month exhibition period. This shared investigation will remove, preserve and document all the various life forms the tree continues to support. Most importantly, the project will act as a site for conversations around specific pernicious, invasive insects threatening North American forests, such as the Emerald Ash Borer and Elm Bark Beetle.

May 24-July 29, Floor 3. $10, stu/srs $5, under 18 free.