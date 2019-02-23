Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon
Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2
Mixed media exhibition, Feb 23-Mar 7, reception 1-4 pm Feb 24. Free.
Mark Prier: Mark explores making bird mnemonics into stone markers, and fenceposts into structured sculptural games.
Phyllis Gordon: Phyllis Gordon uses portraiture to witness the survival, deterioration, and transformation of trees burnt in wild fires greatly intensified by global warming.
