Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon

Mixed media exhibition, Feb 23-Mar 7, reception 1-4 pm Feb 24. Free.

Mark Prier: Mark explores making bird mnemonics into stone markers, and fenceposts into structured sculptural games.

Phyllis Gordon: Phyllis Gordon uses portraiture to witness the survival, deterioration, and transformation of trees burnt in wild fires greatly intensified by global warming.

