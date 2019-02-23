Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon

to Google Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2

Mixed media exhibition, Feb 23-Mar 7, reception 1-4 pm Feb 24. Free.

Mark Prier: Mark explores making bird mnemonics into stone markers, and fenceposts into structured sculptural games.

Phyllis Gordon: Phyllis Gordon uses portraiture to witness the survival, deterioration, and transformation of trees burnt in wild fires greatly intensified by global warming.

facebook.com/cedarridgecreativecentre

Info
Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2 View Map
Free
Art
416-396-4026
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mark Prier & Phyllis Gordon - 2019-02-23 00:00:00