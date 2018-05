Book launch for Shine: How A MuchMusic Compilation Came To Define Canadian Alternative Music And Sell A Zillion Copies! – by T.O. music journalist Mark Teo. A critical, humorous and engaging look at MuchMusic's first-ever Big Shiny Tunes compilation w/ musical performance by Mike Trebilcock of The Killjoys, who appeared on Big Shiny Tunes. Reading and discussion to follow. 7 pm. Pwyc.