Vintage Clothing Market

Vendors from across Canada curating the very best in vintage, sustainable fashions & streetwear. Aug 14 from 1-7 pm. Parkdale.
Aug 14 from 1-7 pm. Parkdale Hall, 160 Queen W. http://www.theparkdalehall.ca
Our mission is to provide a platform to connect creative entrepreneurs, devastated by Covid restrictions, directly with customers.
We operate under the guidance of Toronto Public Health, masks & social distancing are required.
Location - Parkdale Hall
Your Email Address - alex.chan@theparkdalehall.ca
Venue Address - 1605 Queen Street West, M6R 1A9