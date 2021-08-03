COVID-19

Vintage Clothing Market

Vendors from across Canada curating the very best in vintage, sustainable fashions & streetwear. Aug 14 from 1-7 pm. Parkdale.

Aug 3, 2021

Aug 14 from 1-7 pm. Parkdale Hall, 160 Queen W. http://www.theparkdalehall.ca

Our mission is to provide a platform to connect creative entrepreneurs, devastated by Covid restrictions, directly with customers.
We operate under the guidance of Toronto Public Health, masks & social distancing are required.

Additional Details

Location - Parkdale Hall

Your Email Address - alex.chan@theparkdalehall.ca

Venue Address - 1605 Queen Street West, M6R 1A9

Date And Time
2021-08-14 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-08-14 @ 07:00 PM

Location
1605 Queen Street West, M6R 1A9, 1605 Queen St W., Toronto

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Parkdale Hall

