TBG Annual Holiday Market and Open House

It’s back! Go green this holiday season at Toronto Botanical Garden’s eco-minded and nature-inspired Annual Holiday Market and Open House. Enjoy a relaxing shopping experience with FREE admission. All proceeds from the market support the Toronto Botanical Garden.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Our Garden Shop offers a wide selection of holiday home décor, seasonal fresh greens, and poinsettias, along with an Amaryllis Potting Bar and a variety of local honey featuring Toronto Botanical Garden’s own honey (limited quantity).

More than 20 local artisans will showcase their nature-inspired, eco-friendly, and botanically themed products.

The Weston Family Library has the beautiful artwork of Nicole Tamie on display and is available for purchase. They will also have a selection of pre-loved books available for sale.

Visitors may contribute to our food drive by donating non-perishable food items to the North York Harvest Food Bank.

NEW THIS YEAR!

Re/Upcycle Marketplace where you’ll be able to rescue and reuse previously loved furniture and fixtures at discounted prices.

The TBG Bloom Cafe will be open and serving hot beverages and light bites for post and pre-shopping noshing. The cafe offers grab-and-go service and is located in the historic barn adjacent to the main building.

For more information visit torontobotanicalgarden.ca/holidaymarket