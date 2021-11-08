Block pARTy

- News
ArtHaus Music vendor pop-up market with DJ sets by Junia-T and BAMBII from 12-4:30pm. Buy local presents ahead of the holidays and support some great artists. Nov 27 from noon-10 pm.
Performances start at 6 pm by Clerel, LU KALA and Adria Kain, with special guest headliner being announced soon.
Note: COVID vaccine passports are mandatory to show on the day of event.
Location Address - 72 Perth Avenue, Toronto, ON M6R 2C2
Event Price - $22.52