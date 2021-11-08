New restaurants

Block pARTy

ArtHaus Music vendor pop-up market with DJ sets by Junia-T and BAMBII from 12-4:30pm. Buy local presents ahead of the.

Nov 8, 2021

ArtHaus Music vendor pop-up market with DJ sets by Junia-T and BAMBII from 12-4:30pm. Buy local presents ahead of the holidays and support some great artists. Nov 27 from noon-10 pm.

Performances start at 6 pm by Clerel, LU KALA and Adria Kain, with special guest headliner being announced soon.

Note: COVID vaccine passports are mandatory to show on the day of event.

Additional Details

Location Address - 72 Perth Avenue, Toronto, ON M6R 2C2

Event Price - $22.52

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Music

