Block pARTy

ArtHaus Music vendor pop-up market with DJ sets by Junia-T and BAMBII from 12-4:30pm. Buy local presents ahead of the holidays and support some great artists. Nov 27 from noon-10 pm.

Performances start at 6 pm by Clerel, LU KALA and Adria Kain, with special guest headliner being announced soon.

Note: COVID vaccine passports are mandatory to show on the day of event.