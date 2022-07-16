- News
Arts at the Market program is back at the St Lawrence Market every Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Located near the front entrance, local artisans and artists showcase their unique craft and artistry – some exclusively – to add a lively creativity to the St. Lawrence Market complex. Beginning July 31, Arts at the Market will also be operating on Sundays.
Location Address - 91 Front Street East
Event Price - Free admission