BAM! Barns Art Market – Nuit Blanche Night Market

Nuit Blanche Toronto 2022 is back on and we’re so excited! On October 1st, Artscape Wychwood Barns partnered with WAAB will be hosting the BAM! Night Market and participating in this year’s Nuit Blanche!

20+ Artists, makers and creatives from Artscape and the wider arts community will showcase their work from 7:00pm to 11:00pm inside the covered street barn.

Come shop and support local artists while experiencing the historical Artscape Wychwood Barns at night!

Other activations including performances and exhibitions will continue throughout the evening until dawn.