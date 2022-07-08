Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 8, 2022

Cabbagetown Farmers’ Market

The Cabbagetown Farmers’ Market (CFM) strives to develop and strengthen the relationship between those who live in Canada’s largest city with those who produce, prepare, and promote local, sustainable food products. The Market is designed to challenge those living in cities to reconnect with their sources of food and examine the food choices they make.

Tuesdays 3-7 pm until October 31 at Riverdale Park (near the farm), 191 Winchester. cabbagetownmarket.ca

Location Address - 191 Winchester St, Toronto, ON M4X 1B8

Tue, Jul 12th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to Mon, Oct 31st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Community Events

