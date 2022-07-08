The Cabbagetown Farmers’ Market (CFM) strives to develop and strengthen the relationship between those who live in Canada’s largest city with those who produce, prepare, and promote local, sustainable food products. The Market is designed to challenge those living in cities to reconnect with their sources of food and examine the food choices they make.

Tuesdays 3-7 pm until October 31 at Riverdale Park (near the farm), 191 Winchester. cabbagetownmarket.ca