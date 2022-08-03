Condo Living Expo

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A Home Show of Our Own: Toronto’s can’t-miss condo event of the year for everyone living or investing in condos and other small spaces. 100 exhibitors featuring products and services that will help you love your small living space even more. Categories range from decor and storage to pets and kids.
Tickets available at: CondoLivingExpo.eventbrite.com
Interested in exhibiting? Email info@condolivingexpo.ca
Location Address - 180 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 5-10
Location ID - 565278