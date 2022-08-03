Condo Living Expo

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 3, 2022

A Home Show of Our Own: Toronto’s can’t-miss condo event of the year for everyone living or investing in condos and other small spaces. 100 exhibitors featuring products and services that will help you love your small living space even more. Categories range from decor and storage to pets and kids.

  • Saturday May 6: 11am-7pm
  • Sunday May 7: 11am-7pm

Tickets available at: CondoLivingExpo.eventbrite.com

Interested in exhibiting? Email info@condolivingexpo.ca

Location Address - 180 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Sat, May 6th, 2023 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, May 7th, 2023 @ 07:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Community Events

