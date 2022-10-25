Creato Holiday Mercadito

Mark your calendars! 🎄✨🎁We are so excited to officially invite you to @creato_community very first Mercadito: A Latin Holiday Market.

🤩🛒 We’ll be showcasing art, crafts and packaged food & bev made by Latine artists and creative entrepreneurs with over 20 vendors! There will also be a snack bar prepared by Peruvian @chef_elias_salazar, and a bar with boozy Latin-inspired specialty drinks.

DETAILS

🗓️Saturday, November 19th.

⏰12:00-7:00 PM

📍Dovercourt House, 805 Dovercourt Rd, Toronto (Bloor & Dovercourt)

Come join us with the whole fam! And start checking off your holiday gift list by supporting your local artists 🎁We hope this will be the first mercadito of many!

📌APPLY TO BE A VENDOR

We are still accepting applications to be a vendor. Deadline to apply is November 1st