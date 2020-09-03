Ellie Mae – Archive Shop Sale

NOW MagazineAll EventsEllie Mae – Archive Shop Sale

91 people viewed this event.

Ellie Mae Warehouse Sale happening at their Stackt location all throughout September.

All the info is on the link here: https://mailchi.mp/elliemaestudios/ss20-honeyshirt-2091329?e=0259ed3c9b

+ here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEpEgJoh5pE/

Want to shop our archive pieces at up to 70% off? Thought so. Introducing our Archive Shop, exclusively at our concept store @stacktmarket. Through the month of September, find runway favourites, one-of-a-kind-pieces and timeless designs from seasons past. Get yourself over to our shop or email us to access our personal shoppers if you can’t make it in person. Peruse some of the pieces available and spread the word.

2020-09-03 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-09-30 @ 08:00 PM
 

Ellie Mae @ Stackt Market
 

Market or Showcase
 

Community Events

