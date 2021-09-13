EVE OF DARKNESS – Book Launch Party (outdoors)

Join us at Shacklands Brewing Co. on Saturday, September 25th to celebrate the release of EVE OF DARKNESS (aka Toronto 80’s Heavy Metal Book).

This all-day OUTDOOR event, with plenty of PARKING nearby, will begin at NOON with an exclusively ‘80s Metal Market featuring local and out-of-province vendors offering vinyl records, t-shirts, patches, pins, rock flags, etc.. the kind of stuff you haven’t seen in decades!! UXB Press will be on hand to sell the book (EVE OF DARKNESS – regular and limited Die Hard editions), as well as patches and t-shirts created for the launch.

Guest DJs (many of whom are featured in the book) spin their favourite ‘80s metal records throughout the day, and when the sun goes down, Heavy Metal Karaoke kicks into high gear until…? Shout along with your fave tunes from Priest, Accept, Slayer, Van Halen, Metallica, Anvil, Ratt, Maiden, etc… hundreds of songs to choose from!

Admission is FREE – bring your friends – SHACKLANDS BREWING, 100 Symes Road, Toronto. See you there!!