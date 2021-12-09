Groundswell Holiday Market

- News
Bringing you hand-crafted wares made by local creatives, join us for a one-of-a-kind holiday market in Toronto. This handicraft market features a diversity of art, crafts, gifts, pantry items, homewares and more.
Bring the whole family for a day of fun! Free entry.
Masks will be required indoors, and there will be an outdoor courtyard where folks can enjoy their eats and gather.
Location Address - 1110 Dupont St.
Event Price - free entry