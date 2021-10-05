Halloween Havoc

Comedy by Ben Sosa Wright, Frankie Lux, Hannah Lawrence, Moe Ismail, Rachelle Lauzon and Tamara Shevon, a craft makers market, trivia and music by Takataka DJs. Oct 30 from 1-7 pm. $40. Parkdale Hall, 1605 Queen W. https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/the-community-market-x-qe-trivia-34042322781

All ticket holders will be presented with a loot bag filled with goodies from local artists and businesses. Loot bags will also contain a food ticket redeemable for a treat at the Sausage Party Toronto Booth.

5 select loot bags will contain an overzealous amount of goodies and will be valued upwards of $250 each.