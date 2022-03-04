Hello Spring! Maker Market

It’s been a cold winter and we can’t wait for Spring! We’re hosting a TWO-day spring market for local artisans at The Maker Bean Cafe. We will also be hosting an Easter food drive at the market in support of Oasis Dufferin Community Centre. So please bring a non-perishable item and encourage your shoppers to as well!

Details

Date: Saturday April 9, 10-6pm and Sunday April 10, 10-5pm

Location: The Maker Bean Cafe, 1052 Bloor St West, just east of Dufferin

All artisans are welcome to apply to be a vendor at the market here: https://forms.gle/Y8txKGuGW5b1TFHs7