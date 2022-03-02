- News
HER POP UP is a collective of women owned businesses in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. Our mission is to create a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products while networking & supporting other women-owned businesses. HER Pop Up shop is a space for clients to shop product/services in person. Come join us to celebrate, connect, and empower our incredible community of local bosses.
Location Address - 296 Brunswick Ave Toronto ON
Event Price - FREE ENTRY