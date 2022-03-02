Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 1, 2022

HER POP UP is a collective of women owned businesses in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. Our mission is to create a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products while networking & supporting other women-owned businesses. HER Pop Up shop is a space for clients to shop product/services in person. Come join us to celebrate, connect, and empower our incredible community of local bosses.

Location Address - 296 Brunswick Ave Toronto ON

Event Price - FREE ENTRY

Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

The Annex Hotel

Market or Showcase

Community Events

