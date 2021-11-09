New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Holiday Bazaar: Artisan Market

A Holiday bazaar hosted by Exposed Art Night organizer, Papa Love Vintage, Queer and female owned and operated. We invite.

Nov 9, 2021

Holiday Bazaar: Artisan Market

8 8 people viewed this event.

A Holiday bazaar hosted by Exposed Art Night organizer, Papa Love Vintage, Queer and female owned and operated. We invite you to shop local for the holidays and meet some of our favorite Toronto-based artisans, curators, and creatives.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/holiday-bazaar-tickets-205466193917

Additional Details

Location Address - 276 Carlaw Avenue, suite 308

Event Price - 0.00

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine