Holiday Market Sip ‘n’ Shop

Start your holiday shopping at the Kimpton Saint George’s Holiday Market, a one-stop sip ‘n’ shop on Saturday, November 12th!
Join us at our holiday pop-up market where you can enjoy a glass of wine c/o Tre Amici Wines and light bites c/o The Fortunate Fox while shopping luxe, local brands to find the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family.
Holiday Market Vendors Include:
Handmade ceramics by Doux Studio
Everyday beauty accessories and tools by Swoon Skin
Dried and fresh floral bouquets by The Moody Blooms
Candy Boards and boxes by Sweet Boards and Co
Beauty and skincare products by Radford
Demi-fine jewelry and accessories by Joue Collection
Decor and home goods by Flair Interior Boutique
Soft and sustainable Holiday Pyjamas by Petit Lem
High-quality real gold and silver jewelry by Dainty Diamond
Traditional Italian ceramics, chocolate, & holiday craft items by Misto Lino
Location Address - 280 Bloor St. West
Event Price - Free