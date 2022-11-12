Holiday Market Sip ‘n’ Shop

Start your holiday shopping at the Kimpton Saint George’s Holiday Market, a one-stop sip ‘n’ shop on Saturday, November 12th!

Join us at our holiday pop-up market where you can enjoy a glass of wine c/o Tre Amici Wines and light bites c/o The Fortunate Fox while shopping luxe, local brands to find the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family.

Holiday Market Vendors Include:

Handmade ceramics by Doux Studio

Everyday beauty accessories and tools by Swoon Skin

Dried and fresh floral bouquets by The Moody Blooms

Candy Boards and boxes by Sweet Boards and Co

Beauty and skincare products by Radford

Demi-fine jewelry and accessories by Joue Collection

Decor and home goods by Flair Interior Boutique

Soft and sustainable Holiday Pyjamas by Petit Lem

High-quality real gold and silver jewelry by Dainty Diamond

Traditional Italian ceramics, chocolate, & holiday craft items by Misto Lino