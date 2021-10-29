Halloween

Oct 29, 2021

Holiday Virtual Market – Ontario Small Business Community

The holidays are here and it’s a time for celebration. Let us take the hard work out of the #holidays. We have put together a stellar curated grouping of Ontario based small business, makers and artisans. Ready to help you give the best gifts possible this year. Now more than ever #shoplocal is what’s on trend. Supporting small businesses and locals. Enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from local small businesses that want to support you too this season. This holiday season, be a localist.

www.ontariosmallbusinesscommunity.com/holiday2021virtualmarket

– Lets Connect –
www.ontariosmallbusinesscommunity.com
www.instagram.com/ontariosmallbusiness
www.facebook.com/OntarioSmallBusniessCommunity 

 

 

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 1st, 2021 @ 12:00 AM to
Tue, Nov 30th, 2021 @ 11:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

