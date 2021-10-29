Holiday Virtual Market – Ontario Small Business Community

The holidays are here and it’s a time for celebration. Let us take the hard work out of the #holidays. We have put together a stellar curated grouping of Ontario based small business, makers and artisans. Ready to help you give the best gifts possible this year. Now more than ever #shoplocal is what’s on trend. Supporting small businesses and locals. Enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from local small businesses that want to support you too this season. This holiday season, be a localist.

www.ontariosmallbusinesscommunity.com/holiday2021virtualmarket

