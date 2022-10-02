Our market provides independent, home-based vendors / artisans an opportunity to meet members of the community. At our markets, our vendors have products and services ranging from skin care products, gift ideas, baked goods, plants, music and paintings to sewing, teas, jewellery, wool items, books (meet the authors!), pet items and massage. Join us for lunch! It’s never too early to start holiday shopping! We are located near Lawrence Ave. East and Don Valley Parkway. Visit our link below to learn more about our vendors!! Vendors: some spaces are still available through the autumn! New, non-store goods and services only.

Contact information:

Pat Lansche

Jubilee.market.toronto@gmail.com

https://www.jubileeunited.ca/jubileemarket/

Future 2022 Markets: November 12, December 10