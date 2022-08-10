Kidpreneur Pop-Up Market

During the pandemic many kids turned their creative interests into pint-size businesses. Aspiring young entrepreneurs built their own side hustle as a healthy outlet when times were tough.

Now, Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre is hosting a first-ever KIDPRENEUR MARKET. Fifty young business owners from across the GTA (under 17 years of age) will be showcasing their blossoming businesses and selling their creations from homemade treats, jewellery and accessories to skin care, personalized books and friendship cards.

“We are very proud to host the Kidpreneur Market that not only supports young businesses but also encourages kids to follow their dreams,” said Elizabeth Khuu, Marketing Manager, Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre.

Added bonus: 2 Kidpreneurs will have the opportunity to work with the Vaughan Mills team to create a pop-up space to display their products to the general public for a weekend.

WHEN:

Kidpreneur Market – FREE Pop-Up Marketplace

● Tuesday, August 9th – Sunday, August 21st

Entrepreneur Panel with Q&A and Meet & Greet

● Thursday, August 11th – 6:30pm – 7:30pm

● Meet Mabel’s Labels Julie Cole, Canadian Teen Motivational Speaker, Hannah Alper, and Reward’um creator Marlene Spence.

Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, Event Court – Entry 4A