Local, sustainable, organic, and artisanal products, which provide an important source of income for local farmers, growers, producers, and artisans. Due to COVID-19, the Market organizers abide by the regulations established by the City of Mississauga, Region of Peel Public Health, and the Province of Ontario. Sundays May 30 to Oct 10. 10 am to 2 pm. Small Arms Inspection Building outdoor site, 1352 Lakeshore Rd. https://www.creativehub1352.ca/lakeviewfarmersmarket

The Lakeview Farmers’ Market is destined to be your Sunday neighbourhood gathering place for locally grown and sourced produce, small batched products, along with meats, fresh baked goods, preserves, jams, maple syrup, and artisan products. Take the opportunity to talk with those who grow and produce the food that ends up on your plate.

All Market proceeds go directly to support CreativeHub 1352 arts, heritage and environmental public programs. Lakeview Farmers Market is proud to be a part of the Farmers’ Markets Ontario (FMO).

Thank you to CreativeHub 1352, the City of Mississauga, Port Credit Community Foundation, and the Lakeview Farmers’ Market Committee and Volunteers for their support on this project.