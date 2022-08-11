Readers' Choice 2021

Local Arts Market – East End Toronto

Aug 11, 2022

The Sunday Arts Market is a monthly initiative to help raise funds for marginalized women and youth in our community. Riverdale Hub is a non-profit in Toronto’s East End that houses an art gallery, plant based café, as well as more enterprises whose operations support the social purpose of providing employment training, counselling and settlement services to marginalized women. All proceeds from the sale of each vending table go directly toward sustaining initiatives for the women, gender diverse people, and youth the Hub serves.

August 28 from noon to 5 pm. Free admission. NO REGISTRATION NEEDED. The Riverdale Hub, 1326 Gerrard East.

