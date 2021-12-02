Meet the Makers International Food Festival

International Holiday Food Festival in support of Foodshare Toronto

Join us for a day of celebrating a beautiful diversity of foods and beverages this holiday season. Featuring local food vendors representing cultures from around the world, we’re bringing the world to your doorstep so you can enjoy a taste of adventure from home.

Bring the whole family for a day of snacks, crafts, tastes and smells! Free entry.

All proceeds will be donated to FoodShare Toronto, who aim to centre food justice by collaborating with and taking our cue from those most affected by poverty and food insecurity — Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, People with Disabilities. Their goal is to inspire long-term solutions for a food system where everyone has access to affordable, fresh, nutritious food. They reach over 260,000 people each year.

Masks will be required indoors, and there will be an outdoor courtyard where folks can enjoy their eats and gather.

Featuring:

Oakridges Finest

BLB & Co.

The Strong Food Company

Rockwell Pasta

City Girl Greens

Soh Tasty

Alma Bakery and Food Co.

Auth.

Nukitas Bakery

Granito Coffee

Magic Oven

Cerci Cakes & Gifts

First Fish

and more!